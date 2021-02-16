BUTLER — Reynold Jon Johnson, 64, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 31,1956, in Garrett, Indiana, to John Reynold and Lois (Newcomer) Johnson.
Jon was a 1975 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler. He attended Mid-America College of Mortuary Science, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Class of 1981.
He is the fourth generation owner and operated of H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler since 1995 and Angola since 2001.
Jon was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Miller) Johnson on Oct. 8, 1977, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, and she survives.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, of Angola, Forest Lodge No. 239 of Butler, Scotish Rite of Fort Wayne, Angola York Rite, Indiana Funeral Directors Assoc., District 3 Director from 2003-2005, Hightower Services Board of Directors from 2005-2014, and almost 40 years of service as a Funeral Director.
He was passionate about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team, fishing, RVing, golf, camping, he enjoyed serving the needs of people, also his breakfast friends, but most of all, the comfort of being around his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; a niece, Tracey (Mick) Egly and family; Colin (Bri) Dove and family, Conner Dove, Shaun (Tara) Egly and family, Ashtin (Morgan) Egly and family; nephew, Brent Miller and family; Dane Miller and Olivia Miller; sister, Renee’ Harpster and her son, Chad Harpster; brother, Eric (Debbie) Johnson and family; Jared Johnson and Zach (Courtney) Johnson; and sister, Lisa Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Dave Harpster and Richard Miller; and his in-laws; Keith and Idress Miller.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, Indiana, with Masonic services to follow at 7 p.m.
Private family funeral services will be held at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Daryl Emory officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Per state mandate requirements, masks and social distancing, will be followed.
To send condolences please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
A special thank you is given to Dr. Irfan Munir, Melanie Kizziar, RN and DaVita and Darlene Mountfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be given in memory of Reynold Jon Johnson: National Kidney Foundation, 5800 Fairfield Ave. #110, Fort Wayne, IN, 46807.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E.Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
