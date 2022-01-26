AUBURN — Eula G. Mansfield, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Jonesville, Virginia.
Eula married Calvin F. Mansfield on Nov. 21, 1947, in Auburn, and he passed away on June 21, 2014.
She was a machine operator for Rieke Corp. in Auburn, retiring after 30 years of service.
Eula was a member of Newville Church of Christ and currently attended the First Church of Christ in Garrett.
She was a former member of the Butler American Legion Auxiliary, Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Auburn Women of the Moose.
Eula loved to quilt and crochet. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening and vacations to Lake Tansi in Tennessee. She loved her family and the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna J. and Robert Walker, of Auburn and Suzanne Myers, of Auburn; three granddaughters and their spouses, Julie and Chris Vose, Tara and Allen Eddy and Jody and Matt Luker; eight great-grandchildren, Carli, Rachel, Caitlain, Josh, Austin, Nolan, Harley and Bill; great-great-grandson, Hayden; two half-sisters, Roxie Reynolds, of Brownstown and Jeannette Sitterding, of Brownstown; half-brother, John Yeary, of Brownstown; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Yeary, of Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Yeary; mother, Mary (Collins) Griffin; husband; son, Carl Douglas Mansfield; brother, Ted Yeary; and sister, Charlie (Harold) Johnson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Jerry Weller officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Quiet Knight, P.O. Box 701, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
