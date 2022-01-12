FORT WAYNE — Katherine L. Helmsing, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Born in Fort Wayne, Katherine (Kathy) was the oldest daughter of the late Gust and Rose (Deck) Wiedemann.
Kathy graduated from New Haven High School in 1948.
She started her work career at Magnavox and then International Harvester, where she met the love of her life, Frank K. Helmsing. They would share 62 years together until Frank’s death in 2017.
Kathy worked devotedly alongside her husband at Helmsing’s Lamp Post Restaurant in Fort Wayne. She also worked proudly as a switchboard operator at GTE and Essex Group.
Kathy was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Her many volunteer activities included Got Mail Group, Festival of Trees, Festival of Gingerbread and President of the Embassadors volunteers at the Embassy Theatre.
Kathy loved cooking, and was known for her German potato salad, which she made in large quantities for several German festivals in the Fort Wayne area. She nurtured and loved her family and friends dearly. She was devout in her faith.
Kathy is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Helmsing, of Angola, Debbie (Geoff) Beinhart, of Dayton, Ohio, and Theresa (Dr. Richard) Reikowski, of Tallmadge, Ohio; grandchildren, Dan (Andrea) Helmsing, Ben Helmsing, Amy and Corey Beinhart, Elizabeth, Catherine and Matthew Reikowski; great-granddaughter, Zoie Helmsing; siblings, Fred Wiedemann, Linda Raichert and Julie McComb. Kathy was also preceded in death by her dear sister, Martha Garcia; and her beloved aunt, Katherine Fathauer.
The family wishes to give its heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes and Eleos Hospice Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Eleos Hospice Care, or St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with the Helmsing family at www.mccombandsons.com.
