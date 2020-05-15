KENDALLVILLE — Georgia Ellen Zimmerman, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Georgia was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 11, 1931, to Clarence and Celia (Herberger) Schlupp. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1949, and was employed with the Allen County Board of Health.
She married Robert M. Zimmerman on June 18, 1971, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2019.
Georgia was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Bender, of Kendallville and Linda and Jerry Young, of Kendallville; her sons, Jerrold and Nona Bender, of Kendallville and Jeffrey and Sue Bender, of Pretty Lake; four grandchildren, including Jamie and Marc Schwachter, of Cleveland, Ohio, Calvin Bender, of Kendallville, Ryan and Andrea Bender, of Elkhart, and Jenny and Ryan Nott, of South Milford; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Annabelle Matson, of Avilla; sisters-in-law, Becky Zimmerman, of Kendallville and Diana Zimmerman, of Kendallville; and brother-in-law, David Zimmerman, of Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville
A funeral service will also be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Phillip Rigdon and Pastor Mike Wakeland will conduct the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Jerry Young, Jerrold Bender, Calvin Bender, Jeffrey Bender, Ryan Bender and Ryan Nott.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations in Georgia’s memory may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Share your favorite memory of Georgia or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.