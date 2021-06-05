SYRACUSE — Mary “Tiny” K. Yant, 71, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1949, to Charles Merrill Kinnison and Mary J. (Yant) DuBois.
She married Jerry Yant on March 22, 1984, in Andalusia, Alabama.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Yant, of Syracuse; daughter, Christine (Brandon) Erlacher, of Bristol; several grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Ann Elser, of Ligonier, Betty Jo Morris, of Elkhart and Sandra (Steve) Knepper, of Wolcottville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Kinnison.
Mary graduated in 1968. It was the first graduating class of consolidated West Noble High School.
Mary loved dancing, camping, gardening, the mountains, mushroom hunting, cooking and going out in the boat.
A graveside service will be held in Mary’s honor on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Oak Park Cemetery and will be laid to rest beside her mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
