ANGOLA — Debra Jayne Carr, 62, of Angola, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 23, 1958, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ronald and Mary (Stanton) Hillis.
Deb graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Hamler, Ohio. She formerly worked for Little Lambs Daycare in Fremont. Deb loved reading, children, and spending time with them, singing, painting, boat rides, campfires, and spending time with all her nieces, nephews, and all of her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Alycia Hoffmann of Angola, Indiana, parents, Ronald and Mary (Peach) Hillis of Fremont, Indiana, two sisters, April Robinson, Kevin Robinson of Fremont, Indiana, and Kandy Swager of Fremont, Indiana, a brother, Forrest “Woody” (Michelle) Hillis of Fremont, Indiana, her former husband, Craig Hoffmann of Angola, Indiana, nieces and nephews, Danyele (Will) Ramsey, Malynda (Will) Kerksick, Krystina (Will) Haifley, Jonah Swager, Jacob Swager, Elizabeth (Swager) Barger, Jared Swager, Cain Hillis, Brittney (Hillis) Rowan, Phylicia (Jones) Bernard, Marina Hillis, and Christian Hillis, 23 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Hoffmann, and her grandparents.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. at the Erik Cober and April Robinson residence, 641 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Autism Society of Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Debra's information is listed under Upcoming Services on the Beams Funeral Home website.
