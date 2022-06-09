PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — Douglas Monroe Butler, born on March 24, 1952, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after complications from recent surgeries.
Doug relocated from Indiana, in pursuit of his dream to own his own business. He was very successful in landscaping and design. His creativity and artistic view of personal property was his God-given talent. He offered a personal touch to all his projects and treated everyone with the utmost respect and dignity.
Doug was known for his "infectious" smile and his hugs. He never met a stranger.
He was a conscientious and dedicated hard worker and was passionate about his work. He loved his family and his friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Butler; and two nephews.
His mother, Joan Francis Butler, resides in Angola, Indiana; as do his sisters, Lisa (Brent) Tracey and Kathy (Jack) Vrana. His brother, Jeff (Karen) Butler, resides in Richmond, Indiana. He was blessed with nine nieces and nephews. Doug has many friends in the Bay Area.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made on behalf of Doug Butler to the following: Autism Society in Pleasant Hill, California; Tri-City Homeless Coalition, Fremont, California; or Food bank of Contra Costa/Solano, Fairfield, California.
There will be no memorial service at this time.
Family and friends may have a celebration of life at a later point.
