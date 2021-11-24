LIGONIER — SaDonna R. Fought, 88, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
She was born to the Rev. Gerald and Thelma (Shroyer) Snyder on May 10, 1933, in Waterloo, Indiana.
SaDonna married Jake Fought in 1984, in Florida. He passed away in 1995.
SaDonna is survived by her daughters, Carol (Nelson) Hunter, of Ligonier, Indiana, Carla (Roger) Moser, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Carrie Gloor Nelson, of Ligonier, Indiana; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers.
SaDonna was an active member of Christian Fellowship Church and worked for Snider Jewelry in Goshen, Indiana, for many years.
She was an avid bowler in her younger years. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed every minute she spent with them.
A funeral service will be held in SaDonna’s honor, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Mike Bird will officiate.
Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in SaDonna’s honor may be directed to Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship Church, 15510 C.R. 22, Middlebury, Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
