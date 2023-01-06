ALBION — Erlene Kay (Shouse) Pyle, 78, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Erlene was born on Jan. 14, 1944, in Sylacauga, Alabama, to Earl and Una (Campbell) Shouse.
On July 28, 1963, Erlene married Ronald Pyle at the Albion Courthouse. They were married 27 years, prior to his passing on July 28, 1990.
They worked together as husband and wife at The Razor’s Edge in Ligonier, Ron as barber and Erlene as hair dresser, until Ron’s death.
Erlene was a graduate of Albion Jefferson High and went on to graduate from Lutheran Nursing Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Heartland / Now ProMedica Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Erlene was an avid reader and trivia player. She enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook.
Survivors include her son, Trevor (Jami) Pyle, of Albion; daughter, Rhonda (Brian) Winebrenner, of Evansville; her sister, Sandy (Shouse) Lee, of Rappahannock, Virginia; four grandchildren Errin Weisman, Chelsea Carmien, Curtis Mort and Andrew Pyle; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ronald; she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with her service following at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials are to the ASPCA, and Noble County Hospice.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
