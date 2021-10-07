FREMONT — Lynford W. Grogg, 71, of Fremont Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with loved ones by his side, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was a retired Conductor from the CSX Railroad in Garrett Indiana.
Lyn was an avid fisherman, enjoyed boating and loved the lake life.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Williamson and son-in-law, Earvin; a grandson, Robert Hunter; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emily and Ella. He is also survived by his companion, Cheryl Garrett; a sister, Tonia Baker and brother-in-law, Andy; his brother, Todd Panning and sister-in-law, Renee; brother, Randy Grogg and sister-ln-law, Michelle; and many nieces and nephews.
Lyn was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Grogg, Nancy Panning and Jack Panning; his brother, Nathan Panning; his loving dogs; and his parrot, Rio.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Timmy’s Hall, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 4-9 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Steuben County Humane Society.
