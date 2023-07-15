BUTLER — Jacklyn M. “Jackie” Gomez, 23, of Butler, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Columbia City, Indiana.
Jacklyn was born on July 12, 2000, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Abraham Gomez III and Sylvia Ruiz.
She was a 2018 graduate of Eastside High School.
After graduation, Jacklyn immediately entered the workforce, excelling as a Forklift Operator at Therma-Tru Doors in Butler, Indiana, and then growing with her career at Graphic Packaging International in Auburn, Indiana, where she currently worked.
Outside of work, Jacklyn’s pets were her whole world, and she could often be found enjoying a walk with her Rottweiler, “Oso”, Chihuahua, “Bear”, and even her Cat, “Milo”. Jacklyn valued the time spent with her family and friends, both near and far.
Jacklyn is survived by her parents, Sylvia (Todd) Wulff, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Abraham Gomez III, of Texas; one brother, Abraham Gomez, IV, of Texas; maternal grandmother, Alicia Ruiz, of Texas; and her paternal grandmother, Virgina (Pete) Perez, of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Andres Ruiz; and paternal grandfather, Abraham Gomez Jr.
Visitation for Jacklyn M. “Jackie” Gomez will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St., Butler, IN 46721.
Funeral services for Jacklyn will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the church, with Pastor Dale Rabneau officiating.
Visitation will also be held two hours prior to the start of the funeral on Friday.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
In honoring Jacklyn’s love of her pets, memorial contributions may be directed to your local humane society.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
