KENDALLVILLE — Wesley Neal Richey, age 72, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
Neal was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 28, 1949, to Robert Eugene and Melody Bernice (Roebuck) Richey. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in Albion, Indiana, and graduated from Albion High School in 1968, where he was in basketball, track and cross country. He was a star athlete and still holds several records in track and cross country.
He married Joyce Marie (Dodane) Smith on June 16, 1989, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 24, 2017.
Neal was employed with Kraft Foods in Fort Wayne in sales and distribution.
He loved to travel, go fishing, and watch sports. He especially loved to watch golf and basketball. Neal was an avid IU basketball fan. He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandkids’ events.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie and Ronnie Kline, of Kendallville; son, Scott Richey and Kristen Davies, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Katie Kline, Kara Kline and Hunter Kline, Paul Richey and Laurel Richey, all of Kendallville; three stepsons and their wives, Bradley and Lorrie Smith, Daniel and Shelly Smith and Patrick and Stacie Smith; seven step-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Richey, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; and a brother, Greg Richey.
There will be a celebration of Neal’s life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Legacy Church, 1011 Town St., Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice or American Cancer Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
