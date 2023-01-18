James George Ingalls, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home in the company of his daughter at 2:43 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2023.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Hope Wesleyan Church, 400 W., Columbia City.
Burial is beside his wife at Stough Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
