ANGOLA — Kevin J. Spurgeon, 65, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 21, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to Albert and Harriett (Weihmiller) Spurgeon.
Kevin was retired and had worked for the Holiday Inn in Angola, Indiana, as a dishwasher.
He was a member of Angola United Methodist Church and had volunteered for Red Cross.
Surviving are his sister, Renee Cope, of Auburn, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mindy Hinkley; brother, Brian Spurgeon; and brother-in-law, David Cope.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Block Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
