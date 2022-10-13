Gerald Frain, age 77, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Frain are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
