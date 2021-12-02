AUBURN — Karen Mae (Mansfield) Culler was born on May 11, 1942, to Cecil and Wreatha (Colgan) Mansfield. The youngest of three children, one of her favorite things was to ride on the tomato planter each spring.
Karen graduated as valedictorian of Ayersville (Ohio) High School in 1960. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education from Bowling Green State University in 1964, and completed her Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from Purdue University-Fort Wayne in 1971.
The summer between her junior and senior years of college, she worked at First Federal Bank in Defiance, where she met her husband, Tom Culler. They were married at the Arthur (Ohio) Congregational Church on Aug. 8, 1964, and celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 2014.
Shortly after moving to Auburn in 1966, they joined Auburn Presbyterian Church, where Karen sang in the church choir and served as a Deacon.
Karen taught for three years, at Antwerp (Ohio) High School during the 1964-65 school year and at Eastside High School from 1965-67, after which she became a stay-at-home mom, raising her and Tom’s four children.
In the early ’80s she finished out a school year at Angola High School for a graduate school classmate and was a substitute teacher at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Jr. High School, before she took a part-time teller position at DeKalb Farm Bureau Co-op Credit Union, later DeKalb Financial and now Beacon Credit Union. She retired from the credit union in the spring of 2008.
Karen was the proud mother of three Eagle Scouts and the grandmother of two more. Karen was an original member of the Auburn Community Band and continued to play until her illness no longer allowed her to do so.
Tom and Karen joined Auburn Chapter #103 of the Order of the Eastern Star in 1973. They served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron together several times, the first being in 1977-78. Karen served as Secretary of the chapter multiple times, totaling more than 10 years. She served as the Grand Representative of the Idaho Grand Chapter in Indiana, from 1996-1998. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Prentiss (Albion) Chapter #178 and Bryan (Ohio) Chapter #248. Her daughter was a member of Auburn Bethel #60 of the International Order of Job’s Daughters in her youth, and Karen and Tom served on the Guardian Council during this time. Her musical talent being discovered from playing the piano at many meetings, Karen had the honor of serving as the Grand Director of Music of the Indiana Grand Guardian Council in 1983-84.
Karen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom; her four children, Jim and his wife, Maureen, of Avilla, Diane and her husband, Ted Custer, of Avilla, Jerry, of St Joe and John and his wife, Lisa, of Auburn; three grandsons, JW Custer, Carson Culler and Alex Custer; four step-grandchildren, Eric Hollopeter, Kristin (Brad) King, Daniel (Joan Bryan) Hollopeter and Maelee Kimmel; six step-great-grandchildren; her brother, Norvin and his wife, Jean, of Cincinnati; her sister, Linda Walters, of Defiance; four nieces; one nephew; two step-nieces; several great- nieces and nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Wreatha Mansfield; her in-laws, Carson and Annabelle Culler; her brothers-in-law, Pete Culler and Harold Walters; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service at Forrest Home Cemetery in Hicksville, Ohio.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the funeral home, with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be given in memory of Karen to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Auburn Community Band.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
