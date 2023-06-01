LAGRANGE — Mary Kathryn (McDowell) Mishler, 78, of rural LaGrange, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, while visiting her niece in St. Louis, Missouri.
Mary was born on July 16, 1944, to Walter and Ruth (Lehman) McDowell in Portland, Oregon. Mary’s father was a minister and as a child she lived in several states and attended a number of schools.
In 1963, she graduated from Morton High School in Morton, Illinois. After graduation she attended Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska, and later graduated from La Junta School of Nursing in La Junta, Colorado, where she met her future husband, John Mishler. They were married on Aug. 20, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mary’s faith was the focal point of her life. John and Mary attended Plato Mennonite Church and later Lake Bethel Mennonite Church. Mary considered these church communities part of her family.
Mary and John lived their entire married life in LaGrange County, where Mary was employed as a nurse at Miller’s Merry Manor, as well as, at Thurston Woods Nursing Home in Sturgis, Michigan.
Above all, Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. While she was a caring and concerned mother, her greatest accomplishment was being a grandmother. The time she spent with her “four boys” were her favorite times. She celebrated their every achievement. She adored them and they adored and doted on her.
Mary was a private person and spent her time reading, completing word searches and puzzles, keeping up with her Facebook friends, texting her family and friends, playing piano, perusing old family photo albums and tending to her flowers and birds.
Mary was a happy person, very approachable, and made everyone feel like a dear friend. A great conversationalist, she never knew a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and by the end; she knew some of their family history, where they came from and where they were going.
Mary is survived by her three sons and their significant others, Robert Mishler and Jennifer Feyes, Richard and LeEtta Mishler, Ronald and Melissa Mishler, all of LaGrange; four grandsons, Wesley, Maxwell, Eric and David Mishler; one brother, James McDowell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, his daughter, Michelle (Russ) Gilmore, of Springlake, New Jersey, and her children, James, Deila and Kate Gilmore; three sisters-in-law, Ruth (Ed) Basinger, of Hesston, Kansas, Rose Miller, of LaGrange and Retha Filhart, of Coleman, Michigan; a brother-in-law, James Mishler, of LaGrange; and nieces, Jenelle, Allison, Cara, Haley and Shelley.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years; her parents; a sister-in-law, Kathy McDowell; and a brother-in-law, Phillip S. Miller.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Shore Church, 7235 C.R. 100 N., Shipshewana, Indiana.
The Pastor Mike Brudney will officiate the services.
Burial to follow at Shore Cemetery.
Everyone is encouraged to stay for a meal being served at Lambright Cabin after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, consider supporting one of the organizations Mary has contributed to throughout her life: Feed My Starving Children, 401 93rd Ave., NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55044, or Faith Mission, P.O. Box 162, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
