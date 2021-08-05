CORUNNA — Albert J. Wright, 83, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on April 13, 1938, in Harrison, Michigan, to Clarence and Pauline (Hartzogg) Wright.
Albert served in the Indiana National Guard from 1955-1957.
He married Jeanette M. Russell on Jan. 2, 1966, at Auburn First United Church, and she survives in Corunna.
Albert worked for Cooper-Standard Automotive in Auburn, retiring after 25-plus years of service.
He was a member of the Butler Eagles.
Also surviving are five children, Tina M. (Leo) Sparkman, of Rome City, Debra S. (Henry) Hicks, of Butler, Corinne Wright, of Avilla, Susan Grimm, of Kendallville and Alan Wright, of Butler; four grandchildren, Nicole (Harry) Timmis, Lucretia (Cord) Boltz, Autumn Williams and Zachery Zolman; five great-grandchildren, Selah Bollinger, Lincoln Bollinger, Payton Boltz, Preslee Boltz and Kane Thrush; brother, Clarence Wright, of Beaverton, Michigan; and a sister, Alta Wright, of Beaverton, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings.
Services will be at noon, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences visit, www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.