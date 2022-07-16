SNOW LAKE — James Andrew Love Jr., age 80, of Snow Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Fremont, Indiana.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, to James A. Sr., and Goldene T. Love. They preceded him in death.
James was the owner and operator of Northeast Welding of Fort Wayne for more than 50 years. He will be remembered for his excellent service, caring for customers, and his love for spending time with his family at the lake.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Fincannon Love; children, Evelyn (David) Juras and Dean Joseph Love, both Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Walter (Dorothy) Love and Cheryl (Tom) Tracey.
He was preceded in death by his children, Carolyn June Repine and James Andrew Love III; and sister, Patricia Carpenter.
A memorial calling will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St.
Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
