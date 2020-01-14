ANGOLA — Thomas L. Dunn Sr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Douglas Sr., and Emma (Matson) Dunn.
He married Lillian J. Zimmerman on Sept. 16, 1962.
Thomas worked at Packaging Corp. of America in Griffith, Indiana, before retiring.
Surviving are his wife, Lillian J. Dunn, of Angola; and his son, Thomas L. (Jacquelyn Kennedy) Dunn Jr., of Angola. Also surviving are his four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judith Zervos; four brothers; and four sisters.
There will be a memorial service held in spring 2020.
Memorials may be made to the family care of Lillian Dunn.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
