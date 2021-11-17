AUBURN — Lorraine K. Muzzillo, 74, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to Stanley and Phyllis (Van Zile) Thomas. She was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School.
Lorraine married Bernard F. Muzzillo on Sept. 10, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Lorraine worked as a bookkeeper for Auburn State Bank, in the preschool department at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn, worked at Bassett Office Supply in Auburn and was a homemaker.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her world was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending the various activities that the grandchildren took part in. She also enjoyed gardening in her flower beds and time spent with her close friends.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Bernard Muzzillo, of Auburn; three children and their spouses, Tonya and Doug Weaver, of Auburn, Todd and Laura Muzzillo, of Huntertown and Tara and Tim Ostrowski, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Sydney Weaver, Abigail Weaver, Landon Muzzillo, Giana Muzzillo, Skylar Ostrowski, Evan Ostrowski and Morgan Ostrowski; mother-in-law, Georgia Muzzillo, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Kenneth Muzzillo, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Stephen Thomas.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Mark Fenstermacher will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or Garrett High School Athletic Department.
To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
