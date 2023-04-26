LIGONIER — Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel, age 82, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 2:17 a.m., at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 11, 1941, the daughter of Alice Marie (Amick) and Richard D. Schlemmer, in Kimmell, Indiana.
On March 22, 1957, she married Thomas E. Fisel Sr., in the Solomon Creek Church Parsonage.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa A. Linville, of Greenville, Ohio, and Pamela M. (Jerry) Howard, of Montgomery, Michigan; brother, Calvin (Susan) Schlemmer, of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Jeannie (Bill Adair) Gibson, of Middlebury, Indiana, Linda (Michael) Hamlin, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Nancy (Joe) Brown, of Syracuse, Indiana; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a son, Thomas E. Fisel Jr.
Patty was an artist at Sorg Products for many years and was a lifetime entrepreneur. She owned and operated her own antique store for many years. She also renovated several buildings downtown Ligonier, a home on 3rd Street, and her current historic home on Main Street. Never idle, Patty was always working hard and for the good of the community. She served the town of Ligonier as Mayor for more than 15 years, and was named Citizen of the Year in 1994.
She leaves behind a legacy of community service that includes establishing the Ligonier Visitor’s Center with Betty Peterson, being a charter member and past president of the Future Ligonier Alliance, and was a charter member of the Ligonier Business Association. She was also a past president of the Ligonier Rotary Club and a member of Burr Oak Church. Patty was passionate about both the history and future of Ligonier. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire community. However, the impact of her humble yet incredibly effective leadership will continue to impact the City of Ligonier for many years to come.
A funeral service will be held in Patty’s honor at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, April 28, 2023, and from 2-8 p.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.