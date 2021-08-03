Betty Green
SOUTH WHITLEY — Betty Mae Green, 86, of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at 7:45 p.m., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw, Indiana, where she had been a resident for the past eight days.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1935, in Allen County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Gordon and Hollace (Clark) Cummins.
Her formative years were spent in Huntertown, Indiana, where she attended Huntertown High School.
In 1964, she moved to rural South Whitley, near the junction of Whitley, Wabash and Kosciusko counties.
For more than 15 years she worked for Fox Products in South Whitley, as an assembler. Prior, she worked with her family at their printing business known as Whitko Printing, South Whitley.
She enjoyed caring for her property, meticulously mowing her four acres and growing flowers around the house. She is remembered as a great cook and for her delicious baked goods. Indoor activities included sewing and crochet. Her home was the gathering place for Christmas and other family gatherings as she was always the gracious host. She liked to travel with her friends visiting destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry R. (Chris) Green and Tracy J. (Phoebe) Green, both of South Whitley and Kent G. Green, of northwest Indiana; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Meyer, of Toledo, Ohio.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lowell “Jack” Cummins.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel in South Whitley.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Terry Brunner
Terry Ray Brunner, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:40 a.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he had been a resident since March.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
