ALBION — Maudie Lou Kiester, 67, of Albion, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She had been on dialysis for several years and suffered a stroke that precipitated her death.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry D. Kiester; her daughter, Tonia (Craig) Smith; and her precious grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah and Timothy Smith; two sisters, Sharron Biggs and Janice (Rodger) Held; three brothers, Ron (Janice) McFalls, Jon (Gina) McFalls and Todd McFalls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Kiester; and her parents, Oren and Betty McFalls.
Maudie loved her family and spending time with them. She was passionate about her grandchildren and investing in them. She enjoyed gardening in her flower beds, sitting out in the sun, and traveling. She especially enjoyed visiting the ocean. She served in several ministries within the church and her favorite was in AWANA. She was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel and the Gideons auxiliary. Maudie loved her time in the Gideons auxiliary. She enjoyed fellowship with the ladies and spreading God’s Word.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion.
Funeral services will be from 11 a.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the church with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Jon Dingeldine and Pastor John French will be officiating.
Her burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in Maudie’s memory to Gideons International or Merriam Christian Chapel.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.