EPHRATA, Pa. — Patricia Kay (Pulley) Williams, 74, passed into Our Father’s open arms after a brief, fierce battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Pat was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Homer and Lois Pulley.
Pat went to Ball State University, graduating with a Master of Arts in Education, Elementary Education and Reading, before teaching the second grade and remedial reading. Later, she obtained a certificate in computer programming and co-developed the first educational and utility database systems for the state of Indiana. Following a move to New Holland, Pennsylvania, Pat worked at (then) Sperry New Holland, then co-founded Personal Computer Marketing Services. Pat also taught at Consolidated School of Business in Lancaster before ending her career, teaching at Eastern University.
Pat had a deep love for her family and friends. She had a wonderful smile, an easy laugh and a fantastic sense of humor. She loved all things about nature.
Pat was very active at her church, New Holland United Methodist Church. And was very active in her granddaughter’s life.
Pat had a wonderful life and was married to Sandra Rapp; they lived in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. In addition, Pat left behind two children, Kurtis, husband of Melissa Williams and their daughter, Mandy and Elizabeth (Williams), wife of Mark Lennon and their daughters, Jacqueline, Victoria and AnnMarie; siblings, Pamelia Pulley, Phil, husband of Treasea Pulley; two nieces; two nephews; and three great-nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Paul and Preston.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at New Holland United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland,.
Interment will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to New Holland United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland, PA, 17557 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org and please donate blood (she was an avid donor) and/or plant a tree in remembrance of Pat.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences may be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
