NEW HAVEN — Harold Duane Hasselman, 81, of New Haven, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1939, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to William “Bill” and Pearl (Loucks) Hasselman.
On Dec. 28, 1989, in Savannah, Georgia, he married A. Melinda (Muhn) Gevers.
Mr. Hasselman was a self-employed truck driver.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church.
Harold enjoyed farming.
Surviving are his wife, Melinda Hasselman, of New Haven; two sons, Michael Hasselman, of Ashley and Barry Hasselman of Las Vegas, Nevada; three grandchildren, Todd, Lauren and Brooke; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lavon Diehm, of Hudson; and a nephew, Mark (Julie) Diehm, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter-in-law, Terri Hasselman.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Fairfield Cemetery in DeKalb County.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.