ANGOLA — Phyllis J. Brodhead, 82, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 28, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Claren E. and Elaine V. (Sharp) Wyatt.
She married John A. Brodhead on Oct. 4, 1958.
Phyllis was a homemaker at her own home.
Surviving are her sons, Randy S. Brodhead, of Apex, North Carolina, and Eric A. Brodhead, of Texas; brother, Ed (Judy) Wyatt, of Angola; and sister, Tammy Brown, of Angola. Also surviving is one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. Brodhead on Dec. 5, 2014; and her two brothers, Larry Wyatt and Keith Wyatt.
Following her wishes there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.