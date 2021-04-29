HUNTERTOWN — Mary L. Etheridge, age 91, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve (Pam) Etheridge, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughters, Sherry (Patrick) Shaw, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Kathy Etheridge, of Huntertown, Indiana; grandsons, Phillip Shaw and Kirk S. (Ines) Etheridge; granddaughter, Erin (Jeremy) Heitkamp; and great-grandchildren, Kayne Duncan and Taylor Shaw.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk C. Etheridge; and daughter, Tami Etheridge.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Huntertown United Methodist Church/ Lifehouse Church — Huntertown campus, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, IN 46748, with Pastor Seth Lochmueller and Pastor Sherri Long, officiating.
The family request that masks be worn for the visitation and services.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana or Lifehouse — Cedar Canyon Food Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
