ANGOLA — Kathy Jo Tink, age 61, of Angola, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Angola. Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
