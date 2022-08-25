AUBURN — Johnny Blaine Martin, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to John B. and Betty (Treesh) Martin. They both preceded him in death.
Johnny enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, watching action and sci-fi movies, cooking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Cody (Rachel) Martin, of Auburn and Calan Martin, of Auburn; and three grandchildren, Channing Martin, Gracelyn Martin and Mackynzi Martin.
There will be a celebration of Johnny’s life at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
