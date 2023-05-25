Craig J. Thompson, age 74, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died on his birthday, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., and Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Booher officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or Orland American Legion Post 423.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
