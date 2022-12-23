AUBURN — Lori A. Warner, 62, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Auburn to Argal and Vera (Nieble) Likens. Lori was a 1978 graduate of DeKalb High School in Waterloo.
Lori married Tony Warner on May 27, 2000, in Auburn.
She worked at several different manufacturing companies in the local area and most recently at Enzyme Solutions in Garrett.
Lori was raised a Lutheran and she attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn.
She enjoyed gardening, crafts and loved spending time with her granddaughters.
Surviving are her husband, Tony Warner of Auburn; daughter, Amanda Whitt of Auburn; two granddaughters, Kamiah Whitt of Auburn and Kadyn Whitt of Auburn; four siblings and their spouses, Mike and Marcia Likens of Auburn, Penny and Billy Ternet of Auburn, Jerry and Linda Likens of Auburn and Larry and Dawn Likens of Corunna; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Genelle Burgan.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Dane Kruse officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
