HUDSON — Robert W. Warstler, 73, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Norman Eugene and Thannie Jo (Dibley) Warstler.
Mr. Warstler retired after 30 years at Eaton Corporation in Auburn.
He enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends while hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a sister, Janice Hall, of Conway, South Carolina; a brother, George (Lynda Judd) Warstler, of New Zealand; and sister-in-law, Deva Warstler. Also surviving are four nieces; a nephew; and close friends, Ronnie Lindberg and Brittany Mora.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Warstler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Donna Holcomb of Helmer United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Block Cemetery.
Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.