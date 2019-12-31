Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Arrangements are pending at Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 31, 2019 @ 1:18 am
Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Arrangements are pending at Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.