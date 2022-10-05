FORT WAYNE — Everett “Dale” Halbakken, age 76, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1946, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, to Willam and Helen (Anderson) Halbakken.
Mr. Halbakken honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Cynthia M. Sanderson on July 20, 1973, in Auburn. She resides in Fort Wayne.
Dale worked for Essex Wire, first in Kendallville and then in Fort Wayne, for a total of 37 years, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Church of Christ in Leo.
Dale enjoyed playing golf, fishing, playing cards and sitting outside in the sun. He also loved to travel and he liked watching his Minnesota Vikings play football.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Halbakken, of Fort Wayne; sons and daughter-in-law, Eric Halbakken, of Portland, Oregon, and Greg and Shelly Krafft, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Bryan Sharp, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Lindsey Coleman, Breein (Pete) Poling, Landon Krafft and Zach Krafft; two great-granddaughters, Brooke Poling and Finley Poling; brothers, Charles Halbakken, of Hawley, Minnesota, and Ron Halbakken, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Grey Monroe Poling; and three brothers, Gary Halbakken, Jerome “Huck” Halbakken and Billy Halbakken.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A memorial service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation on Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Krafft officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
