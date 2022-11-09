Patricia Rider
CROMWELL — Patricia Frances Wessels Ness Rider, (Mom), 91, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 1, 1931, to John Joseph and Anna Jane Sciscoe Wessels, on their family farm in Allen County, Indiana. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Jane Bauer, of Cromwell, Jerome “Pete” (Jean) Ness, of Cromwell, Jackie (Bill) Fries, of Columbia City, Jeanna (Mark) Hagen, of Cromwell, Julie Leedy Mast, of Goshen, and Jon Ness, and Jenny (Chris) Smith, both of Syracuse.
The joys of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joy (Mark) Davis and sons, Ian and Reed Davis, Aaron (Pat Lee) Bauer, Jaime (Lyle) Cunningham and sons, Lee and Drew, Jessica (Chad) Lemler and sons, Colt and Barrett, JoAnna Ness, Kristina (Paul) Rabe and daughter, Eleanor, Corinne (Judson) Hildebrandt and daughter, Luna, Katherine, Nicholas and Samuel Hagen, Victoria Leedy, David, Grace and Joshua Ness, and Sophia Smith.
Pat was preceded in death by Lloyd William Ness, 64, on Feb. 28, 1994. Her second husband, Paul W. Rider, 101, on Feb. 11, 2021, and her loving sisters, Mary Anne Brown, Adelaide Wessels and Elizabeth (Betty) Richardville.
Growing up on the farm, Mom gained a love for flowers, gardening and animals. The Wessels’ farm was always a busy place, welcoming family, friends, farm help and those in need of a good meal. Mom practiced these lessons of hospitality and generosity throughout her life. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Arcola, graduated from Arcola High School in 1949, and completed a one-year secretarial course at St. Francis College.
Her first job was with General Electric in Fort Wayne. She later worked for Kreager Brothers Excavating and the Noble County Public Library in Cromwell.
On April 28, 1951, Patricia married Lloyd William Ness, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Arcola, Indiana. During their 42 years of marriage, they lived primarily in Whitley and Noble counties. The Ness home hosted many gatherings for family and friends: Reunions, square dances, holiday gatherings were always a fun time. It was a home away from home for students and travelers from around the world. Mom had a full-time job taking care of seven kids and was known for writing cards and letters to keep in touch with her many friends.
She was always active in her church and community. Mom was a 4-H leader, Election Board member, Rosary Sodality member at Saint Patrick’s in Ligonier and Our lady of Good Hope in Fort Wayne. She held offices in the Cromwell and Shoaff Park Lions clubs, as well as the Fort Wayne Tatting Guild, to name a few.
After Dad’s death, Mom spent most of her time with the kids and grandkids. She was still active in her community and while on a “Sight First” Lions Club work trip in Honduras, met Paul W. Rider. On Feb. 18, 2000, they were married at St. Joseph’s United Methodist Church and Mom moved to Fort Wayne. They spent the next 20 years serving their churches, the Shoaff Park Lions Club and traveling.
Mom instilled a sense of adventure and love of travel in her children. Her lifetime of travel took her around the globe. A favorite trip involved watching the Arctic wildlife and polar bears come off the ice in the Hudson Bay/Churchill area. Mom was also a wonderful seamstress and mastered a multitude of lace crafts, including tatting, crocheting, knitting, battenburg lace, cluny lace, and bobbin lace, which must have made her own mother and grandmother happy, as she passed on the lacemaking traditions. Another of mom’s passions was music. She played the tuba in her school marching band. She also was an accomplished pianist, guitarist and sang beautifully. She sang with the church choir for many years.
Mom moved back to her little blue house on the farm in Cromwell, during Paul’s short time in assisted living. We loved having her back on the front porch swing, where she was visited daily by her loving family. We would like to thank Andrea and Candy for all their help in caring for Mom and thank you all for your prayers and strength. Our mother lived her life in service to God, family and country. She was a beautiful woman and will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Martin de Porres Church, 6941 E. Waco Drive, Syracuse, IN 46567.
Father Andrew Nazareth will officiate.
Following the service, Mom will be laid to rest with Dad, at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767, and one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Saturday, at the church.
A Lion’s Club ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., on Friday, at Yeager Funeral Home followed by a rosary.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Noble County Lloyd Ness Family Fund, P.O. Box 127, Kendallville IN, 46755; a fund created to support educational, agricultural, and leadership initiatives.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.