FORTVILLE — Doris Jean (Landgraff) Leichenauer, 83, of Fortville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Allen Township, Indiana, on Aug. 29, 1936, to the Dale and Marie (Wagner) Landgraff. They preceded her in death.
Doris is survived by her husband, Steve M. Leichenauer. They were married for 33 years.
She is also survived by sons, Mark (Diane), Mark (Lindsey), Elmo (Rebecca), and Mike (Debbie); daughters, Melanie (Tod), and Pam (Todd); sisters, Bev Donges, and Linda (Roger) Jackson; and brothers, Joe (Judy) Landgraff, and Jerry Landgraff. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was employed at Sears for 29 years, and retired in 2005.
Doris was a member of the Order Of Eastern Star, Chapter 1070-Copperas Cove, Texas.
She also loved to read.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial visitation for Doris will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, 1444 W. U.S. 52, Fountaintown, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Officiating will be the Rev. Danny Thomas.
Online condolences may be made at www.bellmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.