SOUTH WHITLEY — Mary Louise Stephens, 93, of South Whitley, Indiana, went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 8:39 a.m., from her son Michael’s home near Albion.
Mary was born on May 11, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John Marion and Barbara Philamina (Meier) Weber. They preceded her in death. The family moved to South Whitley in 1937. She had three siblings.
Mary graduated from South Whitley High School in 1947, and spent the remainder of her life in South Whitley.
She married the love of her life, Don (Joe) Stephens, on March 21, 1947, and raised five children, Don II, Barbara, Charles “Chuck,” John and Michael. Her husband of 69 years, Joe, died on Dec. 16, 2016.
Mary and Joe were known as solid citizens of South Whitley. They enjoyed raising their family and being involved in many South Whitley organizations. They belonged to Collamer Christian Church, Joe was a member of the Cleveland Township Fire Department, and both were involved in Scouting. Mary loved attending garage sales, clipping coupons, and completing puzzles.
In addition to assisting with her husband’s business, Stephens Repair and Welding, she worked at Dwyer Instruments, South Whitley, for 10 years, then worked part-time at Stump’s Printing during their busy season.
Mary is survived by her children, Don W. (Beverly) Stephens II, of Fremont, Barbara A. (Patrick) Stephens, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Michael A. (Lisa) Stephens, of Albion; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Additionally, Mary was preceded in death by two sons, Chuck, in December 2011, and John, in April 2022; and her siblings, Charles Robert Weber, Barbara Jane Weber and John Marion Weber Jr.
The funeral service to honor Mary’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with burial beside her beloved husband at South Whitley cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Mary’s honor, may be made to Collamer Christian Church, Cleveland Township Fire Department or Hospice Services of Pro Medica.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
