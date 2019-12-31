Scott W. "Scottie" Lamb, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 31, 2019 @ 12:38 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.