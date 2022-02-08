WATERLOO — Betty Lou (Badman) Kees passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1928 to Lawrence and Louise (Wise) Badman.
Betty married Samuel Merrin Kees on July 7, 1946.
She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother to her children. She enjoyed bird watching and spending time outdoors gardening and mowing. She always had a fresh pot of coffee brewing when family came for a visit, along with her stash of many homemade cookies.
Betty loved her children and many grandchildren dearly. Surviving are her daughter, Ginger (Jim) Zeigler, of Nathalie, Virginia, Jeanne (Gary) Mann, of Hamilton and Tim (Loxie) Kees, of Butler. Betty is also survived by her many grandchildren, Dawn (Brad) Garrison, Karla (Gabe) Minichiello, Jamie (Geoff) VanScotter, Rhonda Newcomer, Michelle Hillis, Allison (John) Good, Sam (Leah) Kees and Nic (Jaime) Kees; great-grandchildren, Zachary Zeigler, Amanda (John) London, Olivia and Marco Minichiello, Blake, Drew, Grant, and Sam VanScotter, Brandin (Beth) Newcomer, Dylann Tageson, Lexi Mann, Skylar Newcomer, Phylicia (Josh) Bernard, Marina and Christian Hillis, Jacob and Josh Good, Gabby and Taylor Kees and Parker and Ryker Kees; great-great-grandchildren, Keira Newcomer, Zachary and Elby Bernard, Ariya White, Jackson and Mackenzie Townsend and Kodie London; and her siblings, Joan Burns, Jack Badman and Richard Badman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel M. Kees; her son, Rodney (Linda) Kees; her parents; her brothers, Russell and Bill Badman; a grandson, Jeff (Marie) Zeigler; and a great-great grandson, Benjamin Bernard.
Betty will be remembered fondly by her large, loving family both near and far.
Memorials may be directed to an organization of choice.
There will be no visitation and funeral services at this time. Graveside services for family and friends will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank Parkview Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
