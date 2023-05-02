KENDALLVILLE — Effie Sue Henry, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Mrs. Henry was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 14, 1950, daughter of the late Henry and Inez (Coy) Stinson.
She married Thomas Lee Henry Jr., on Jan. 22, 1985, at the courthouse in Albion. Tom preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2020.
Effie was employed with Walmart in the customer service department.
She loved going to garage sales, playing card games with her family, playing the slot machines at Firekeeper’s Casino and going on road trips. Effie mostly just loved spending time with her family. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Thompson, of Kendallville and Nicole Roberts and James Lyninger, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Tiauna Roberts, Jesse Hicks and Courtney Rodriquez, Triston Hicks, Noah Dean, Aries Hicks, Jade Thompson and Micah Hicks; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson Hicks, Luna Hicks and Samuel Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Inez; her husband, Tom; grandson, Austin Roberts in 1998; sisters, Marilyn Jewel and Brenda Higgs; and brothers, Henry Stinson, Dennis Stinson, Ronald Stinson, Jodi Stinson and Carl Stinson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
