LAGRANGE — ConLei Nadine Walworth, age 13, of LaGrange, Indiana passed away surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer (diffuse midline glioma), on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her Big Turkey Lake home.
ConLei was born on Dec. 1, 2006, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Christopher and Jill (Engel) Walworth.
She was a seventh-grade student at Prairie Heights Middle School.
She was an avid fisherman, golfer, and she played volleyball, basketball and softball. She loved being outside. Her nickname around the lake is “the turtle whisperer” because she had a knack for catching them, and she knew all about all turtles and tortoises.
ConLei lived every day to the fullest. She always danced like no one was watching and stopped to smell the roses. She loved fiercely, stood up for the little guy, and had a joke, smile, hug or kind word for everyone.
There was no one in the world like ConLei Nadine. She will be greatly missed! For those of you who want to know what you can do for the family, do an act of kindness in her name #LIVELIKECONLEI
Her survivors include her parents, Chris Walworth and Jill Engel-Walworth, of LaGrange; sisters, Jordan Engel-Walworth, of Angola, and Sage Walworth, of LaGrange; grandparents, Darryl and Emily Engel, of LaOtto, Connie Walworth, of Monroeville, Indiana, and Russ and Becky Bredemeyer, of LaGrange; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and several special friends who have stood with and supported ConLei from the beginning.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ann Engel; grandfather, Robert Walworth; uncle, Todd Engel; and a cousin, Derek Harrison.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana 46747.
Additional visitation will be held on Monday morning, prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Stroh Church of Christ, with Pastor Mike Hamm and the Rev. Jeremy Russell officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Liv It Up, 142 South Old US Highway 27, Pleasant Lake, Indiana 46779 and Little John's Lemonade Stand, 6350 W. Orland Road, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
