FREMONT — Janet L. Close, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Springs of Vernon Hills, Vernon Hills, Illinois.
She was born on April 24, 1931, in Reading, Michigan, to Ralph and Ruthe (Wheatley) Hadley, they preceded her in death.
She grew up in Fremont, Indiana, and was the oldest of three sisters. Janet spent many summers at the family lake cottage at Clear Lake, enjoying swimming, boating and fishing. Janet, along with her sisters, helped with the family store, Hadley’s 5 and 10, until they went off to college.
Janet graduated class valedictorian from Fremont High School. She later graduated from Michigan State University Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years, eventually retiring as school nurse, serving kindergarten through high school for the Fremont Schools.
She married George Close on April 19, 1953. After 48 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2001. A few years after her husband George’s passing, Janet remarried childhood friend Richard L. Baker. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2006.
Janet loved to spend time at Clear Lake, wintering in Florida, and her beloved kitty, Molly. She also enjoyed reading and watching musical films. She had a sweet tooth, and liked dessert, chocolates, and Aplets/Cotlets (Turkish Delight).
Survivors include her sons, Douglas (Teresa) Close, of Crystal Beach, Texas, Jonathan (Paula) Close, of Libertyville, Illinois, and C. Eric Close, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; four stepchildren, Chris (Lisa) Baker, of Fremont, Indiana, Paul (Crystal) Baker, of Howe, Indiana, Andy (Cathy) Baker, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Pamela (Tracy) Howe, of Durham, North Carolina; eight step-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ann (George) Baird, of Bradenton, Florida, and Alice Corwin of Portland, Oregon.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, prior to the services at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow the services at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, IN 46737. https://clearlakeconservancy.org.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
