ANGOLA — Betty M. Folks, of Angola and Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Horton, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 89 years.
Surviving are her daughter, LuAnne (Matt) Holeva, of Richmond, Indiana; two sons, Rick (Nancy) Folks, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Ken (Kay) Folks, of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Nathan Folks, Jonathon Folks (Tina), Eric Folks (Marie) and Benjamin Folks (Marissa); one great-grandchild, Desmond Folks; and one brother, Jim Brewer (Paula), of Madison, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2020.
Betty was a 1950 graduate of Hanover Horton High School, and went on to earn her Bachelors Degree in Business Management from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) in 1990.
Betty worked for IPFW and retired from there as the Assistant to the Registrar in 1995.
Betty loved music and played several instruments, including the organ, piano and accordion. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining for the holidays. She loved to sit on the deck at the lake with her husband, Dick, and watch the birds at the feeders.
A funeral service to honor the life of Betty M. Folks, will be held at Hillside United Methodist Church in Horton, Michigan, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Crystal Thomas officiating.
Interment will follow at Horton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation, at the church, on Tuesday, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Hanover Horton High School Music Department.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
