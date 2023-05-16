LIGONIER — Genevia A. Holm, age 81, also known as "Gibby", went to be with The Lord on May 9, 2023. She now joins her parents, (James and Margaret); brother, David Holm (Lee); sister-in-law, Donna (Vance) Holm; and nephew, Douglas Holm.
Genevia was a lifelong resident of Ligonier, Indiana, graduating from Ligonier High School, Class of 1959.
After graduation, she worked at Essex Wire until her retirement.
She was a long-standing member of Ligonier Church of Christ, until her later years when she became a member of Millersburg Church of Christ.
She is survived by her nephew, David Holm, wife, Sandra, great-niece, Tiffany, and great-great-nieces Lilly and Sadie, of Whitehouse, Texas; her niece, Debra Holm, husband, Charles Sheeley, of Fort Myers, Florida; and her special bonus family, Tim Mullins, wife, Karen, and her beloved granddaughter, Kendra, of Wawaka, Indiana, who have loved and cared for her and were by her bedside when she passed.
Her family honors her for her spirit to serve, unconditional love, and her amazing cooking skills. Until we’re together again ... Godspeed. xxooxo.
A private family graveside committal will be held at Oak Park Cemetery, where Genevia will be laid to rest with her family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.