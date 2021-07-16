GARRETT — Roy L. Thomas, age 77, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his Garrett home.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in Oakdale, Tennessee, to George and Pearl (Treadway) Thomas.
Mr. Thomas honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He worked at R.P. Wakefield in Waterloo, Indiana, for 20 years, retiring in 2005.
He was a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Roy enjoyed posting on Facebook, sitting out in his yard visiting with neighbors and most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Thomas, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Kassy Rollins, of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, David Harter, Davannah Harter, Danthony Harter, Davon Harter, Damion Harter, Emma Short, Liam Kumfer and Faith Kumfer; great-grandson, Theodore Colgan; sister, Onnie Thomas, of Kendallville; and his caregiver, Becky DeLong, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Thomas family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
