Kenneth Robert Steele Sr., age 74, of Orland, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, near Fremont, Indiana, from an accident while riding his motorcycle.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 1:38 am
