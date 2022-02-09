GARRETT — Harold Steven Pepple “Steve” or ”Pumper”, age 79, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb.
Steve was born on June 12, 1942, in Garrett, Indiana, to Harold L. and Ruth Kern Pepple and they preceded him in death.
He owned Pepple’s Service Station since 1963, and was a Garrett firefighter for 32 years, retiring in 2004.
Steve was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, camping and treasured his loving and big family.
He was a member of the V.F.W., Garrett Eagles, Elks, N.F.L.C.C. and NRA.
Steve is survived by daughters, Laurie (Tom) Wilcoxson, of Auburn, Indiana, Kathy Pepple, of Angola, Indiana, Pam Marlowe, of Avilla, Indiana, and Susan (David) Sharp, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Brett (Windy) Pepple, of Angola, Indiana; companion, Gail Nodine, of Garrett, Indiana; grandchildren, Christan Cordes, Kyle Wilcoxson, Lee Anna Pepple, Cody Pepple, Blake Wilcoxson, Presley Gruwell, Logan Lee, Hayden Lee, Adam Pepple, Garrett Pepple, Jessa Lee and Stevie-Lauren Pepple; great-grandchildren, Emerson Gruwell, Lyndy Wilcoxson, Blakeley Gruwell and Haddon Cordes; brothers, Jerry (Tiz) Pepple, of Orland, Indiana, and Danny (Sungi) Pepple, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Janet Smart.
Steve was preceded in death by a son, Steven L. Pepple; and his parents, Harold L. Pepple and Ruth Pepple.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with Pastor Tom Wilcoxson officiating.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, prior to the memorial service.
Memorials are to Garrett Boys Baseball.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
