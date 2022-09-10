AUBURN — Richard "Stretch" D. McKenzie, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Born on Aug. 2, 1927, in Auburn, Indiana, he was the son of Paul M. McKenzie and Martha M. (Sharp) McKenzie.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1940s and spent time in San Diego.
He married his high school sweetheart, Beryl J. Baughman, in 1947. They eloped and got married in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1947.
He worked at the Borg-Warner Plant in Auburn, learning the gear manufacturing process and working his way up from the tool crib.
While married and working, he attended Purdue University Extension in Fort Wayne and hitch-hiked to night school to get an Associate in Science Degree in Drafting and Mechanical Technology in 1949.
He is survived by children, his daughters, Linda (nee McKenzie) Georgeson and Paige Matz; sons, Lynn McKenzie and Craig McKenzie; grandchildren, Aaron Matz, Belinda O'Neill, Matthew McKenzie, Kate Sims, Patrick Georgeson, Peter Georgeson and Paul McKenzie; and great-grandchildren, Paxton Georgeson, Maddie McKenzie, Micah McKenzie, Opal and Pike Georgeson, Henry Sims, Makayla McKenzie, Brendan O'Neill and Katherine O'Neill and Roco O'Neill and Mila O'Neill.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Karen Annette McKenzie (1948-1948); and his wife, Beryl, on Monday, April 10, 2017, daughter of the late Oscar Donald Baughman and the late Melba Blanch (Hutton).
He had a long career in manufacturing starting with Borg-Warner in gear manufacturing from 1951 to 1963. In order to expand his career and surprising his whole family, he took a job with Napco Bevel Gear Manufacturing in Minneapolis in 1963. The job was as a Chief Tool Designer on a three-year contract with a team building a start-up gear factory, outside of New Delhi, India. After spending six months in Minneapolis, he took his wife and four children to live in New Delhi, India. It was a life adventure for all of us after growing up in a small town. Upon returning he worked at J.I. Case in Racine for a year, as Methods Engineer, before taking a job as Chief Tool & Process Engineer/Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Milwaukee Gear in Milwaukee.
He then moved to Chicago as General Manager of both D.O. James and Chicago Gear Manufacturing for seven years. He also worked as General Manager of Grove Gear in Union Grove for four years. He moved to Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, for a year or so, working for Lamont Gear Co., and Earle Gear and Machine from 1982 to 1984, as Manager of Manufacturing Services and Operations Manager, respectively. Richard decided to return to Milwaukee, and worked for American Friction Welding, until he retired.
Richard and his wife Beryl were long-time serving members of St. John's Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin.
His favorite hobbies were listening to Big Band Jazz of the 40s through the 60s, and he held a sizable collection on LP, Reel to Reel, cassette, and CDs. He also collected stamps from all countries in the world after he got his collection from his father.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave. in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, with visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.
For more information visit www.pagenkopf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.