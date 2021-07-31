ROCHESTER, Minn. — Gloria Ann Butterbaugh (Sawyer) peacefully passed away on July 29, 2021, after a brief illness.
Gloria was born on Feb. 3, 1939, to Reva Kathryn Sawyer (Trowbridge) and Paul Harold Sawyer in Kendallville, Indiana. Gloria was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
Gloria married Dennis Butterbaugh in 1957. She worked a variety of jobs as a young wife, but found her passion as a teaching assistant at Aldrich Nursery School for close to 40 years. Her joy working with young children was a defining part of her personality.
Gloria loved flowers, birds and walking the Mayowood trail. She enjoyed doing handiwork, needlepoint, arranging flowers, cooking and baking. Gloria never met a stranger and was truly interested in every person she met. She had an outgoing, genuine personality and a welcoming spirit. Gloria was devoted to her children, grandchildren and especially proud of her great-grandchildren. Gloria was a faithful Christian woman and an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church and Evangel United Methodist Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Sawyer; and her mother and father.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Dennis Butterbaugh; and her children, daughter, Catherine (Thomas) Penno; sons, Jeffery (Donna) Butterbaugh and Matthew (Susan) Butterbaugh; eight grandchildren, Daniel Penno, Cassandra Butterbaugh, Michael Penno, Brandon Butterbaugh, Sam (Lauren) Butterbaugh, Leah (Brice) Burris, Mitchell Butterbaugh and Reece Butterbaugh; and three great-grandchildren, Wesley and Bennett Butterbaugh and Beau Burris.
A funeral service to celebrate Gloria’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of the service.
The Rev. Susan O’Connell will be officiating with burial at Oakwood East Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed through the Ranfranz and Vine Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Aldrich Memorial Nursery School.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Butterbaugh family.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
